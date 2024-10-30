Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.09% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 604.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 679.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 66,104 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.