Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 57,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

