DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 38,549 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,549 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 213,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

