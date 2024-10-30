Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 502.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 572,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 477,256 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 317,353 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $14,072,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 350.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286,780 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

