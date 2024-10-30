Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,421 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 471,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Masco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 65,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Masco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAS opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

