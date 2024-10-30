Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 800 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,012 shares of company stock worth $36,767,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $352.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $377.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day moving average is $314.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.