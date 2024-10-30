Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $614,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.28 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.