DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,961 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.