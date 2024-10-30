Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 588.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

