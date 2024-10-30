Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

