DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.65.

Moderna Stock Up 0.8 %

MRNA stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.