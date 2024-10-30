Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

