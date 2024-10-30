Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Tobam acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 86.6% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

