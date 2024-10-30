Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $257.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

