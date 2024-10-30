Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,800 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

