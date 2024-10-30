Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 471 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 154,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $185.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.99 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day moving average is $173.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

