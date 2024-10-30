Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,641 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Team Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 94,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,936.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 133,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 127,285 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 841.0% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

