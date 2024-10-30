Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,400 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

