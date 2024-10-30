Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

