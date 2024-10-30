Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 53.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,519 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

NYSE DKS opened at $202.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

