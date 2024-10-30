DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,450,000 after purchasing an additional 503,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after purchasing an additional 804,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,247,000 after buying an additional 769,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

