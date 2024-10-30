Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,450,000 after acquiring an additional 503,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 804,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,247,000 after acquiring an additional 769,149 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

