Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,543 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth $447,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

