Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,478,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,908,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,021.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,892.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,596.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $831.55 and a one year high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

