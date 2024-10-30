Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $4,188,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.