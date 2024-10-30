Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

