Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 4,650 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $6.75.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities
In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.