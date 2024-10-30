Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after buying an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,483 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,755,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $120.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

