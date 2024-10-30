Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 217 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,722 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $113,017,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,231 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,405,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE WPM opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.