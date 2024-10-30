Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $167.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

