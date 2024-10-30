American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLI opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.54. American Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

