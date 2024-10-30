Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
