Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. Ciena has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $236,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $236,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $568,123. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ciena by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,941,419 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $48,214,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,378,000 after buying an additional 827,352 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

