Contrasting Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) & Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nabtesco and Serve Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Serve Robotics 0 0 2 3 3.60

Serve Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Serve Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Serve Robotics is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco N/A 2.40% 1.57% Serve Robotics -2,155.86% -728.80% -271.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabtesco and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nabtesco and Serve Robotics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $1.74 billion N/A $103.33 million $0.38 44.84 Serve Robotics $210,000.00 2,386.61 -$24.81 million N/A N/A

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics.

Summary

Nabtesco beats Serve Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for marine vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and prosthetic knee joints and rollator with a speed control system. In addition, the company offers condition monitoring with fail-safe equipment and diagnostic services for wind turbine. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

