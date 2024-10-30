ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

