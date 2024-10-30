American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

AOUT stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

