Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
