Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 44,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $94.07 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a PE ratio of 244.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

