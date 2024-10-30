Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Decreases By 14.2%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 464,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 209,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,925,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.