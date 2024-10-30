Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Update

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $666,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $666,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $10,657,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,360 shares of company stock worth $35,476,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,229.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

