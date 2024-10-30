Equitable (NYSE:EQH) versus TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Head to Head Review

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equitable and TWFG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 3 7 0 2.70 TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67

Equitable presently has a consensus price target of $48.70, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. TWFG has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential downside of 14.65%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than TWFG.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $11.53 billion 1.29 $1.30 billion $3.23 14.18 TWFG $180.42 million 2.68 $26.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Equitable and TWFG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable 7.87% 87.49% 0.67% TWFG N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equitable beats TWFG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable



Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related services to various clients through institutional. The Protection Solutions segment provides life insurance products, such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance, term life, and employee benefits business, such as dental, vision, life, as well as short- and long-term disability insurance products to small and medium-sized businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. The Legacy segment consists of the capital intensive fixed-rate GMxB business that includes ROP death benefits. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

About TWFG



TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

