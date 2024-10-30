Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.62.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

Teradyne stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 64.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,501,000 after buying an additional 183,721 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.