Reviewing Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A Bumble 3.93% 1.82% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bumble 1 14 3 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempus AI and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tempus AI currently has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempus AI and Bumble”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $320.67 million 21.76 -$289.81 million N/A N/A Bumble $1.09 billion 0.84 -$4.21 million $0.17 42.35

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus AI.

Summary

Bumble beats Tempus AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

