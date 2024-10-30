Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $643.00.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $529.21 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $455.00 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

