AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.