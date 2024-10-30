Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PK opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.