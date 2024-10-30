Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:PK opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
