PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $98.86 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $14,404,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

