Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 34,402 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

