Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives $43.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CART. Wolfe Research started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Maplebear stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $102,895.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,922.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $102,895.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,922.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,050 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 269.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

