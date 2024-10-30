Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 736 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Synopsys by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $529.21 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $455.00 and a one year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.64 and its 200 day moving average is $544.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

